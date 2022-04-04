ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Four street criminals held, six snatched bikes recovered

INP 04 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police arrested four notorious street criminals besides recovering six snatched bikes and arms from their possession here on Sunday. Reacting to surge in street crimes, bike snatching incidents, Shahpur police Peshawar launched crackdowns against criminals in its jurisdiction.

During operations, four notorious street criminals including Ghulam Muhammad s/o Muhammad Khan, Shahid s/o Muhammad Yousaf belonging to Afghanistan, Noman s/o Syedullah and Ahmadullah alias Rehman s/o Abdul Ahad hailing Jehangirabad Peshawar were arrested.

The police also recovered six snatched bikes, arms from possession of the detainees wanted in several cases in Afghanistan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. The nabbed criminals were being investigated after registering various cases against them and more important revelations were expected.

Four street criminals held six snatched bikes recovered police Peshawar

Four street criminals held, six snatched bikes recovered

