Liverpool Women win second tier title to return to WSL

BRISTOL: Liverpool will return to the Women’s Super League after securing the second division title with a 4-2 win over Bristol City on Sunday.

Goals from Niamh Fahey, Jas Matthews, Katie Stengel and Missy Bo Kearns secured the result for Liverpool in front of 5,752 supporters at Ashton Gate, a record attendance for the division.

City were Liverpool’s main challengers for the Women’s Championship title, sitting 11 points behind them going into the game, but the result extends the gap to an insurmountable 14. They pick up the trophy with two games left to play, with City having three remaining fixtures.

The team's current manager, Matt Beard, was in charge when they won the WSL in 2013 and 2014 and becomes the first coach to win titles in both of the country's top two women's football leagues.