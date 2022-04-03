Five things to know about Serbia

BELGRADE: Serbians will elect a new parliament and president on Sunday in a vote that is expected to bolster the rule of the centre-right party that has led the Balkan state for the past decade.

However, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has cast a long shadow over a country used to balancing ties between East and West.

Here are five facts about the former Communist country that loves sports and hearty food.

The end of Yugoslavia

Before war erupted in Ukraine, the former Yugoslavia was the scene of the bloodiest fighting in Europe in decades.

Following the death of the Socialist federation’s long-time strongman Josip Broz Tito in 1980, the Yugoslav federation found itself in crisis, with bickering between ethnic groups and surging nationalist sentiments.

By the 1990s, a string of conflicts broke out across Yugoslavia, in Bosnia, Croatia and Slovenia. Many blamed late Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic for instigating the conflicts.

The war in Bosnia saw some of the worst fighting. An estimated 100,000 people died, including thousands of Muslim men and boys massacred by Serb forces in Srebrenica.

War again broke out in 1998, this time in Serbia’s southern province of Kosovo between ethnic Albanian rebels seeking independence and Serbia’s armed forces.

The fighting ended in 1999 after an 11-week bombing campaign by NATO, by which time about 13,000 people had been killed and hundreds of thousands had fled their homes.

Decades after that war, resentment continues to simmer in Serbia, where many deny the rights abuses carried out by Serb forces and continue to hold a grudge against NATO.

Djokovic and co.

The country’s most recognisable face and popular ambassador remains tennis ace Novak Djokovic.

And despite recent controversies, Serbians have largely stuck by his side. Serbs took to the streets to protest after he was forced to miss the Australian Open this year when he was deported from the country following a legal battle over his lack of Covid vaccinations.

Though he spends most of his time in Monte Carlo, the Serb regularly visits home, where he hosts charity tournaments, watches other live sports events and even meets the president.

Football, however, remains the most popular sport, with a fierce rivalry – and rowdy hooligan scene – between Belgrade’s main clubs Red Star and Partizan.

Yet Serbs seem to have more success internationally in other team sports such as basketball, volleyball and water polo, where they regularly beat world and European rivals.

The country also takes credit for raising the NBA’s 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic, a leading star with the Denver Nuggets.

‘Serbs-Russians. Brothers forever’

Serbia remains a rare outlier in Europe – swaths of the population are supportive of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The capital Belgrade has even seen mass protests on its streets in support of the Kremlin, with demonstrators chanting, “Russia-Serbia. Brothers forever”.

For centuries, Serbia and Russia have been united by deep fraternal links thanks to their Slavic and Orthodox heritage.

Russia also crucially backs Serbia over Kosovo, rejecting its independence and helping shut the former province out of the United Nations.

Serbia’s populist President, Aleksandar Vucic, has walked an increasingly fine line ahead of the elections by officially condemning Moscow at the UN while refusing to sanction Russia at home. Many of his base are supportive of the Kremlin.

Serbs home and abroad

According to the 2011 census, ethnic Serbs account for 83 percent of the population and most of them are Orthodox Christians.

There are also about two dozen minorities living in the country, including Albanians, Croats, Hungarians, Roma and Slovaks.

While around 6.8 million people live in Serbia, several million more Serbs live abroad.

Vienna is considered the second-largest Serbian city in the world, while there are also large Serb communities in Toronto, Chicago, Paris and Australia.

Serbs also make up significant minorities in neighbouring Bosnia, Montenegro, Croatia and Kosovo.

The raspberry state

With its rolling hills and rich soil, Serbia is a farming country and is one of the world’s top raspberry exporters.

In 2020, it exported more than 260 million euros ($290 million) in raspberries, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics.

Come spring, local markets are full of strawberries, blackberries and other fruit, which can be bought dried in winter.

Yet the real national passion is for grilled meat, the centrepiece of most meals at the lively kafanas. Serbians go to these taverns to celebrate and enjoy traditional cuisine, often with shots of brandy, accompanied by live accordions and folk sing-alongs.