Pakistan
PM’s popularity has grown: Rashid
03 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said the opposition’s no-confidence motion has increased the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan amongst the masses.
Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said those who have sold out their conscience will not be able to face people in their areas.
The interior minister said he stands with the PM, and the corrupt elements will be exposed.
