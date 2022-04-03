Bilawal ‘advises’ PM to resign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to setup down from his office as he has lost the majority in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with senior party leaders, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PM Imran was advised several times to resign from his office and take safe passage but he denied it.

He should show sportsman spirit and resign after losing the confidence of the majority of MNAs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

The PPP leader said they will have Sehri in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and Iftari in ‘Purana Pakistan’, “The devil of Bani Gala will be chained tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

Regarding the upcoming setup, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they will clear the mess of the PTI government and added that elections will be held after reforms in the system.

People will elect whoever they want to see in power, he added. Reacting to the protest call of PM Imran Khan, the PPP chairman alleged that efforts are being made to disturb law and order and the constitutional process of a no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

He said that the directions of the Supreme Court are very much clear that no unconstitutional will be tolerated.