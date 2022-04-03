ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Bilawal ‘advises’ PM to resign

NNI 03 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday advised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to setup down from his office as he has lost the majority in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with senior party leaders, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PM Imran was advised several times to resign from his office and take safe passage but he denied it.

He should show sportsman spirit and resign after losing the confidence of the majority of MNAs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

The PPP leader said they will have Sehri in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and Iftari in ‘Purana Pakistan’, “The devil of Bani Gala will be chained tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

Regarding the upcoming setup, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they will clear the mess of the PTI government and added that elections will be held after reforms in the system.

People will elect whoever they want to see in power, he added. Reacting to the protest call of PM Imran Khan, the PPP chairman alleged that efforts are being made to disturb law and order and the constitutional process of a no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

He said that the directions of the Supreme Court are very much clear that no unconstitutional will be tolerated.

National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PM Imran Khan

