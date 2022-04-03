Customs completes reconciliation of luxury vehicles with Punjab Excise

LAHORE: Collectorate of Customs Lahore has completed reconciliation of luxury cars with the Punjab Excise Department, said sources. They said all the vehicles entered into PRAL data after 2007 have been added to the reconciliation list for their verification with the Excise Department data. Sources added that the reconciliation of all the luxury vehicles has been carried out in all the offices of Excise Department, either it was cleared or registered there.

According to sources, all the vehicles not mentioned in the PRAL data have been registered by the Excise Department and reconciliation of most of them has been completed so far.

The objective of the exercise is to check data of all the vehicles with engine capacity of 1500cc and 2000cc, plying on the roads illegally in the follow up of a notice taken by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). The FTO had ordered an immediate crackdown against illegal luxury cars and instructed the authorities to impound smuggled and Non-Custom Paid (NCP) luxury vehicles or those with fake registration carrying documents illegal high-end cars and SUVs with an engine displacement of over 2000cc. Accordingly, data of all such vehicles has been checked throughout the province of Punjab, they added.

The FTO had instructed the Customs officials to verify data of all such vehicles either imported under amnesty scheme, procurement under auction or registered with PRAL under regular imports.

Sources said no major discrepancies have been found in registration of luxury vehicles in the Excise offices of the province. Besides the city of Lahore, data of these vehicles has been verified in Multan, Faisalabad and other major cities of the province.

