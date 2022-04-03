ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs completes reconciliation of luxury vehicles with Punjab Excise

Hamid Waleed 03 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Collectorate of Customs Lahore has completed reconciliation of luxury cars with the Punjab Excise Department, said sources. They said all the vehicles entered into PRAL data after 2007 have been added to the reconciliation list for their verification with the Excise Department data. Sources added that the reconciliation of all the luxury vehicles has been carried out in all the offices of Excise Department, either it was cleared or registered there.

According to sources, all the vehicles not mentioned in the PRAL data have been registered by the Excise Department and reconciliation of most of them has been completed so far.

The objective of the exercise is to check data of all the vehicles with engine capacity of 1500cc and 2000cc, plying on the roads illegally in the follow up of a notice taken by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). The FTO had ordered an immediate crackdown against illegal luxury cars and instructed the authorities to impound smuggled and Non-Custom Paid (NCP) luxury vehicles or those with fake registration carrying documents illegal high-end cars and SUVs with an engine displacement of over 2000cc. Accordingly, data of all such vehicles has been checked throughout the province of Punjab, they added.

The FTO had instructed the Customs officials to verify data of all such vehicles either imported under amnesty scheme, procurement under auction or registered with PRAL under regular imports.

Sources said no major discrepancies have been found in registration of luxury vehicles in the Excise offices of the province. Besides the city of Lahore, data of these vehicles has been verified in Multan, Faisalabad and other major cities of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

luxury vehicles Punjab excise department Non Custom Paid

Comments

1000 characters

Customs completes reconciliation of luxury vehicles with Punjab Excise

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories