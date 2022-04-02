Final figure of wheat crop production to be reported by April

ISLAMABAD: Punjab, which accounts for 75 percent of the total wheat production in the country, has not started harvesting of the crop and so far 15 to 20 percent harvesting of the crop has completed therefore final estimation and evaluation of the crop production is expected to be reported in end of next month.

According to a clarification issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research here on Friday, provinces have shared initial estimates of wheat crop production in Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) meeting, chaired by the Minister for National Food Security & Research.

It says that in the FCA meeting Punjab had explained, with the data, that the yield has been increased to the level of 35.21 maunds per acre as compared to 31.34 maunds per acre of the last year.

It says that despite the fact that low fertilizer off take played a crucial role in the crop productivity; however, ample rainfall in January 2022, sufficient availability of certified disease tolerant seed and availability of herbicides are the main factors which will be counted in the final evaluation and estimation of the crop production.

The final figure of wheat crop production is expected to be reported in the end of April.

