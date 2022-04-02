Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
02 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 01, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 184.50 185.00 DKK 26.68 26.78
SAUDIA RIYAL 48.30 48.80 NOK 20.50 20.60
UAE DIRHAM 49.50 50.00 SEK 19.24 19.34
EURO 200.00 202.00 AUD $ 135.50 136.50
UK POUND 237.50 239.50 CAD $ 144.00 145.50
JAPANI YEN 1.46421 1.48421 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 194.83 195.83 CHINESE YUAN 28.50 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
