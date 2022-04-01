ANL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.38%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
AVN 89.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.62%)
BOP 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.47%)
FFL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
FNEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
GGL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.13%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.6%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.86%)
KOSM 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
PACE 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.85%)
PTC 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
TELE 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.58%)
TPL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
TPLP 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.04%)
TREET 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.58%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.74%)
UNITY 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By 64.2 (1.42%)
BR30 16,613 Increased By 308.8 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,364 Increased By 435.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 17,342 Increased By 224.4 (1.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises on consumer staples boost, Bridgepoint leads mid-caps higher

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday, adding to a weekly gain that would be its fourth in a row, as consumer staples and financial stocks advanced, while private equity firm Bridgepoint Group helped mid-caps eke out gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, with Reckitt Benckiser Group climbing 2% after Barclays raised its price target on the Lysol cleaning products maker’s stock.

Homebuilders, miners and banks rose about 1% each, while Dove soap maker Unilever climbed 1.5% to provide the biggest boost to the index.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc were mixed after opening sharply lower on volatile crude prices.

“I don’t think that the actual rally in equity prices is sustainable. But I still believe that the FTSE 100 is in a better position to outperform the European and US peers due to high exposure to energy and commodity prices,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.

“For now, the best place to be in for investors is still oil- and energy-related investments, even though we may see a downside correction after such a strong rally over the past couple of weeks.”

The FTSE 100 has risen 2.1% so far this year, compared with a 6.2% drop in the pan-European STOXX 600 and a 4.9% fall in the US benchmark S&P 500 index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5% on Friday, with Bridgepoint Group gaining 3.6% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Barclays Plc added 1.4% after a proposed multi-billion pound claim brought by thousands of asset managers, pension funds and financial institutions against major banks over alleged foreign exchange rigging was blocked by a London court.

Sportswear and fashion group Frasers gained 2.8% after announcing a new 70 million pound share buyback plan.

UK’s FTSE 100 marks sixth consecutive quarterly gain

Meanwhile, European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

European stocks FTSE 100 Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises on consumer staples boost, Bridgepoint leads mid-caps higher

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

Oil falls as IEA members meet to discuss stocks release

Economic crisis: Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Wheat production target missed

Read more stories