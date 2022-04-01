ANL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.54%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
GGL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.26%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
PTC 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
TELE 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TPL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.02%)
TREET 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WAVES 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 16,336 Increased By 31.5 (0.19%)
KSE100 44,996 Increased By 67.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,159 Increased By 41.8 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, organisers said Friday.

The 28-year-old Kambosos gets his chance after upsetting the previously undefeated Teofimo Lopez in New York late last year to snatch the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Haney, 23, is the WBC lightweight titleholder, with the winner on June 5 becoming the undisputed champion. Both fighters are unbeaten.

Kambosos had been in talks to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defence, but the plans fell through when the Ukrainian opted to stay in his homeland after Russia invaded.

“It is good to be back home, five years I’ve been on the road, five years I’ve been doing it tough,” Kambosos told a news conference at Docklands Stadium, where the bout will be held.

“Doubted by many, but I stayed focused, I kept that tunnel vision and I knew one day I’d collect all of these (belts) and one day I’d step into this stadium and collect another belt.

“There were only two names I ever asked for this fight, Lomachenko and Devin Haney,” he added.

“Unfortunately, Lomachenko’s not available. Beautiful, Devin Haney step up, now we’ll take your belt.”

Kambosos (20-0) will have his work cut out against Haney, who is also undefeated, in 27 bouts, and has successfully defended the World Boxing Council crown four times, most recently against Joseph Diaz in December.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity, this is a dream come true. I can’t wait,” Haney said via video link from Los Angeles.

“George is a great fighter… I will go in there and handicap George, the things he does best I will take away from him and make it an easy night.”

australia WBO George Kambosos

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

PPL won’t award LNG cargoes for April, May

Forex reserves down $3bn

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

PM vows to face no-trust vote

Crucial NA session adjourned till April 3

Read more stories