Fawad says ‘conspiracy’ hatched at Nawaz’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary, on Thursday claimed that ‘the conspiracy’ was laid at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on the instructions of ‘foreign powers’.

While talking about the foreign involvement, after the national security committee meeting, he said the government had invited opposition leaders to the meeting to see the evidence of the foreign conspiracy, but they refused to attend the meeting which shows their involvement in the conspiracy.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N supremo, Fawad accused the current opposition of involvement in ‘foreign conspiracy’ to change the government. He said that the alleged threat letter has been brought under national security committee and a meeting of the parliamentary committee has also been convened.

The federal minister further alleged that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is involved in this conspiracy. The conspiracy started from Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London, in which, senior members of media were also involved, he said.

Talking about the resignation of PM Imran Khan, he said that the prime minister will not resign, and will fight to the last ball. However, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar said that what is happening today is the darkest day in Pakistan’s political history.

He alleged that the present opposition was involved in a foreign conspiracy to change the government and that some of the leading opposition leaders were seeking instructions from outside forces.

