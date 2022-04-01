ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad says ‘conspiracy’ hatched at Nawaz’s residence

Nuzhat Nazar 01 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary, on Thursday claimed that ‘the conspiracy’ was laid at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on the instructions of ‘foreign powers’.

While talking about the foreign involvement, after the national security committee meeting, he said the government had invited opposition leaders to the meeting to see the evidence of the foreign conspiracy, but they refused to attend the meeting which shows their involvement in the conspiracy.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N supremo, Fawad accused the current opposition of involvement in ‘foreign conspiracy’ to change the government. He said that the alleged threat letter has been brought under national security committee and a meeting of the parliamentary committee has also been convened.

The federal minister further alleged that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is involved in this conspiracy. The conspiracy started from Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London, in which, senior members of media were also involved, he said.

Talking about the resignation of PM Imran Khan, he said that the prime minister will not resign, and will fight to the last ball. However, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar said that what is happening today is the darkest day in Pakistan’s political history.

He alleged that the present opposition was involved in a foreign conspiracy to change the government and that some of the leading opposition leaders were seeking instructions from outside forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Fawad Chaudhary Federal Minister of Information foreign powers

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad says ‘conspiracy’ hatched at Nawaz’s residence

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories