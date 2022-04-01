KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.578 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,595. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 4.076 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.574 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.586 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.089 billion), DJ (PKR 774.089 million), Silver (PKR 649.846 million), Platinum (PKR 395.362 million), Copper (PKR 187.939 million), Natural Gas (PKR 122.187 million), Japan Equity (PKR 86.587 million) and SP 500 (PKR 58.877 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.319 million were traded.

