ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.84%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.66%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.04%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.79%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.32%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.32%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.1%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.25%)
WAVES 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.89%)
YOUW 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.59%)
BR100 4,515 Increased By 57.4 (1.29%)
BR30 16,316 Increased By 399.3 (2.51%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By 534.8 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,112 Increased By 188.7 (1.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

Reuters Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, told The Financial Times.

Russia has been hit with a plethora of sanctions from the United States and its allies for its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has called the invasion a 'special operation' to disarm its neighbour.

"The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper in an interview, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

She said that the war will also spur the adoption of digital finance, from cryptocurrencies to stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.

Mideast, Central Asia temperature-rises twice world average: IMF

The IMF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Gopinath told the FT that the greater use of other currencies in global trade would lead to further diversification of the reserve assets held by national central banks.

She had earlier said the sanctions against Russia do not foreshadow the demise of the dollar as the reserve currency and that the war in Ukraine will slow global economic growth but will not cause a global recession.

