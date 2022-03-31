ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
Iran’s president approves public budget

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved on Tuesday the public budget for the Persian year which started on March 20, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported without elaborating.

Raisi presented an upbeat state budget previously that aimed for 8% economic growth and increased crude oil sales of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) despite continued US sanctions.

Iran’s top budget official has said the fiscal plan for this Iranian year was drawn up on the assumption that the US sanctions would persist. However, a failure of efforts to restore a 2015 accord, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions, risks raising political tensions in the Middle East and further increasing world oil prices, analysts say.

