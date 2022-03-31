ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indebted Evergrande to sell $575m stake in mega-project

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande on Wednesday said it will sell its stake in an incomplete development near Shanghai for $575 million as it scrambles to find cash to pay its mammoth debts.

The real estate giant is drowning in $300 billion of liabilities, and has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after a clampdown by Beijing suddenly turned off the liquidity taps.

On Wednesday the developer said it would sell the Crystal City Project, a vast commercial zone in Hangzhou, an eastern city outside of Shanghai for 3.66 billion yuan.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will go to repaying construction fees of 920.7 million yuan, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The remaining cash will be used as “general working capital of the group”, Evergrande added.

“The group’s liquidity issue has adversely affected the development and progress of the group’s projects,” it said.

On Tuesday night, the firm’s Evergrande New Electric Vehicle unit also confirmed in a separate filing that it plans to start mass production of its first electric car on June 22.

It had said Sunday it would start taking orders for the car and open sales centres in 15 major Chinese cities, including in Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

But the announcement was unable to prevent the unit’s share price plunging almost 10 percent on Wednesday after resuming trading.

The auto arm had halted trading on March 21 along with Evergrande Group and Evergrande Property Services.

That came as the developer said it was looking into how lenders have laid claim to deposits of more than 13.4 billion yuan for its property services subsidiary.

But the board of the electric vehicle unit said this “primarily concerns a sister company”, allowing its shares to restart trading.

Evergrande said last week it would not be able to publish its 2021 audited results by the end of March — as Hong Kong’s listing rules require — blaming the delay on Covid-19.

It has repeatedly said it would finish projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, and had asked creditors to give the company time.

Shanghai mega project Evergrande

Comments

1000 characters

Indebted Evergrande to sell $575m stake in mega-project

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories