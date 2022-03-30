ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Indian shares end higher

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 posted its best close since mid-February on Tuesday, with investors focussing on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while Hero MotoCorp plunged 7% after a report said the two-wheeler maker had made $131 million in bogus expenses.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 17,325.3, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.61% to 57,943.65, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks.

An overnight slide in oil prices on China demand fears after Shanghai went into a coronavirus lockdown buoyed equities in India, the world’s third-biggest importer and consumer of oil. Brent crude rebounded on Tuesday on tight supplies.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks. Ukraine and the United States hold little hope of an immediate breakthrough.

Financials and pharmaceutical stocks dominated gains in Mumbai, with the Nifty financial services index advancing 1% on a 3.1% jump in mortgage lender HDFC Ltd . The Nifty Pharma index climbed 1.5%, led by a 6% surge in IPCA Laboratories.

Truckmaker Eicher Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 4.2% to a near one-month high. However, a 7% drop in Hero MotoCorp dragged the Nifty Auto index lower. Reuters partner ANI reported that the income tax authorities found that the company made more than 10 billion rupees in bogus expenses.

Shares of edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries surged 15.8%. India’s market regulator gave investors an option to withdraw their applications from the company’s follow-on public offering after messages were circulated advertising a discount to the offering. Adani Power extended gains to a fifth day, rising 14% to a record high.

