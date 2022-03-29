ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.99%)
ASC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.42%)
ASL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.41%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.69%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.69%)
GTECH 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.49%)
PACE 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.94%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.97%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.16%)
TRG 78.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.16%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.44%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
YOUW 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
BR100 4,450 Increased By 46.8 (1.06%)
BR30 16,000 Increased By 300.9 (1.92%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 368.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 152.1 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Japan futures slip on weaker Shanghai market

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped on Tuesday tracking Shanghai losses, while weaker crude prices discouraged a switch to natural rubber from synthetic rubber which is derived from oil.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for September delivery was down 1.2 yen, or 0.5 %, at 252.9 yen ($2.05) per kg as of 0139 GMT.

U.S. crude futures slid in early trade, extending losses from Monday on the prospect of a sharp drop in fuel demand as Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases and as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey later in the day, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough.

U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday.

Rubber: Japan futures rise again

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 40 yuan, or 0.3%, at 13,355 yuan ($2,097.73) per tonne.

China's financial hub Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 172.0 U.S. cents per kg, unchanged from the previous day.

