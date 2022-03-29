Fate of no-trust move will be known by 31st, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that the fate of the no-confidence moved by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be decided by March 31.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that the situation on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion could change even one hour before the voting, as it was the responsibility of the opposition to bring lawmakers in the required number - 172 - for the success of their no-trust motion.

To a question, he said that international conspiracies were often hatched against countries with a weak economy. “In countries with weak economies a brave leader like Imran Khan can introduce independent foreign policy,” he said, adding that the opposition’s campaign against the prime minister is aimed to weaken Pakistan.

When he was asked about the prime minister’s claims that he has a letter, he said that international conspiracies were a reality, but added that he had no idea about that letter.

The minister said that he saw Pakistan Army as a symbol of Pakistan’s integrity. “They keep an eye on politics as a whole and not on any individual and whatever they decide will be in favour of Pakistan,” he said.

He further said that he had asked the prime minister to announce elections after Hajj, dissolve the Punjab Assembly, impose emergency in the country, and impose governor’s rule in Sindh province as lawmakers were being bought.

Rasheed said that after PTI’s Sunday’s mammoth jalsa, people should shun their idea that Imran Khan’s politics is ending. I have never seen any government that has completed its term but after the PTI’s jalsa his perception is changed.

The minister said that Asif Ali Zardari was not elected as councillor in 1983 in Nawab Shah.

The minister said that so far, the PML-N has not informed the district administration of the twin cities that from which route they will enter Islamabad as we wanted to provide security to the rally; therefore, he has directed the Deputy Commissioner to talk to him about their route.

“They are coming to address the workers of the JUI-F as they do not have their own people,” he said.

He said that the no-objection certificate issued by administration to the JUI-F for a rally in the capital had expired and they are not allowed to stage a sit-in, while the PML-N still had the permission to hold a public gathering today.

