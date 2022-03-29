ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
CBD Punjab gets approval of 750-feet height from CAA

Recorder Report 29 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) gets another feather in its cap by getting an approval of 750 feet height for ‘Lahore Prime’ from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Lahore Prime comprises of twelve mixed commercial plots and five plots were auctioned in September 2021 with the approval of 500 ft height. An advanced aeronautical study was conducted by CAA with the support of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In this advance level study, all the possibilities and constraints were deeply researched and analyzed for practical implementation of skyscrapers to be built in CBD Punjab. The CAA has ensured the protocols of safe flight operations while giving the provision for 750 ft construction height.

The provision of 750 ft is a gateway to architectural masterpieces and iconic buildings. Business community will avail all the pros of the extra height provision like more sellable area for commercial purpose, construction advancement and provision of helipad. Lahore Prime’s five mixed commercial plots were auctioned on the FAR 1:18-1:24 with the proposed approved height of 500 ft. Now the height is increased to 750 ft so the bidders would have to buy extra height of the auctioned plots and will be part of history in reforming the skyline of Lahore.

Every step of CBD Punjab is strengthening the oath of the authority to work for the betterment and economic development of Pakistan. The vigorous of approach of CBD Punjab has washed out all the myths and fears of economic instability and brushed up the image of Pakistan on world economic map.

CAA PAF LCBDDA

