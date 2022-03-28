ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
AVN 87.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 15,281 Decreased By -137 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,321 Decreased By -229.9 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,540 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Shouldn’t have played today, Azarenka says after quitting in Miami

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Victoria Azarenka said her personal life had been “extremely stressful” in recent weeks and that she should not have played at the Miami Open on Sunday after the former world number one retired against 16-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.

Wildcard Fruhvirtova was leading 6-2 3-0 when the 32-year-old Azarenka informed the chair umpire that she was done and left the court. “I shouldn’t have gone on the court today,” Azarenka later said in a statement.

“The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. Last match took so much out of me, but I wanted to play in front of a great audience as they helped me pull through my first match. “I wanted to go out there and try but it was a mistake.” Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, had a year-long maternity break in 2016-17.

A split with her partner and a custody battle over son Leo that was not settled until 2018 also hampered her career.

The Belarusian, who playing on Tour without the name or flag of her country following sanctions relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broke down in tears during her defeat to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells this month.

Paolini shocks Sabalenka, 2021 Indian Wells champ Badosa wins

She defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in a final set tiebreak in her previous round at the WTA 1000 event in Miami.

“I hope to take a break and be able to come back,” Azarenka added. “I always look forward to the challenge and pressure of competition but today it was too much. I have to and will learn from this.

Victoria Azarenka Miami Open Linda Fruhvirtova

