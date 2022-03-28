ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.

“This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment of last night’s attack,” Bennett’s office added in a statement.

Israeli PM to visit India next month

Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military’s chief of staff and the national police chief, it added Bennett met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.

MENA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Naftali Bennett COVID-19

