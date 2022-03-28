Excise Department seizes huge quantity of narcotics

PESHAWAR: Excise Department foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of drugs in various operations and recovered 4.4 kg of heroin and 26 kg of hashish, while 06 drug dealers were arrested during the operations, said an official press release issued here on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Waheed Khan Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Akif Nawaz SHO Excise Mardan Police Station along with other personnel stopped car number CA 359 near Charsadda Interchange on a tip-off and recovered 3500 grams of high quality heroin during search, accused Usman Nazir son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Rawalpindi Cantt has been arrested on the spot.

In another operation, under the supervision of Masood-ul-Haq Excise and Taxation Officer (Counter Narcotics Operations), Lal Gul Khan in-charge Special Squad-1 NCW, along with other personnel intercepted vehicle number LWD 0991 at Jamrud Road near Jamrud Chowki. 8000 grams of hashish recovered.

Two accused Habib-ur-Rehman son of Mir Zaman Khan resident of Hangu and Noman Siddiqui son of Muhammad Siddique Khan resident of Nowshera were arrested on the spot.

In the 3rd and 4th operation, Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region along with other personnel on a tip-off seized vehicle number VK 466 on H Gol Chowk towards Motorway Road after intense resistance and attempt of escape. The personnel recovered 10000 grams of hashish. Accused Alam Rasool son of Murad Ali resident of Gujranwala was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Excise Squad intercepted H-Roll towards Islamabad Toll Plaza vehicle number RPT 981 and recovered 900 grams of heroin from the vehicle during search. Accused Khurram Shehzad son of Muhammad Bostan resident of Islamabad was arrested on the spot.

Similarly, Mardan Region Excise Police Station has recovered 2400 grams of hashish from a motorcycle. Meanwhile, Excise Police Station Peshawar Region has recovered 4800 grams of cannabis during another operation while the accused has been arrested. Cases have been registered in the concerned police stations for further investigation in all the cases.

Regarding operations against drugs, Secretary Excise Syed Haider Iqbal and Director General Excise Mahmood Aslam Wazir and Director Narcotics Salahuddin said that drugs are a fistula. It is imperative to eradicate this scourge from the society and from the province.

The Director General Excise has said that crackdown against drugs has been intensified, drug dealers can no longer survive, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department officials are always ready to eradicate the menace of drugs from the province. He commended the officials concerned for the successful operations and directed them to expedite the operations further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022