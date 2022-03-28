ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall at the end of bumpy week

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped on Friday at the end of a turbulent week as investors weighed swings in crude oil prices and fast-paced events in the Ukraine crisis.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.19% to 17,189.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to 57,475.71 by 0503 GMT.

Both indexes are on track for weekly losses of about 0.6%, set to snap two straight weeks of gains.

Reflective of the volatility, the indexes flitted between gains of 1% and losses of 1.6% for the week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its second month, has fuelled a surge in commodity and crude prices, weighing on domestic sentiment and adding to fears of higher inflation.

The country imports more than 80% of its oil needs, and state-run fuel retailers have hiked petrol and diesel pump prices three times this week.

“One day there is some hope of resolution, so crude comes down, metal prices come down, next day again there is some issue and they go up again” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“If you look at Indian markets, for the last five days we have been stuck in a range,” Khemka added.

Consumer, information technology and pharmaceutical stocks declined on Friday.

The Nifty FMCG Index was down 0.90%, with Tata Consumer Products among the top Nifty 50 percentage losers.

The Nifty IT index and the Nifty Pharma Index fell 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, after ending more than 1% higher in the previous session.

Among other individual share moves, InterGobe Aviation , the parent of top airline IndiGo, gained 3.9% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Ukraine crisis

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian shares fall at the end of bumpy week

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories