ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kyrgios stuns Rublev in 52 minutes at Miami Open

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

MIAMI: Nick Kyrgios stressed Friday he’s at peace with himself after a day where both sides of the Australian’s character come into sharp focus at the ATP and WTA Miami Open.

Hours before he wowed Hard Rock Stadium with a ruthless 52-minute demolition of seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev to reach the third round, the enigmatic world number 102 was fined $25,000 by the ATP following a stormy defeat to Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The 26 year-old Aussie was fined $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after hurling his racket near a ball boy and $5,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios, prone to emotional outbursts and controversial actions on court, remains among the sport’s most exciting talents when he plays as he did to eliminate the Russian.

Watching American Jenson Brooskby lose the plot on Thursday and throw his racket in similar fashion struck a chord with the Australian star, who next faces Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

“I am at peace with everything off the court,” Kyrgios told AFP afterwards.

“I am in the right mindset. It’s just one match. I was lucky to get through the first round and today I played great. “I’ve had the biggest pre-season ever. I’ve trained hard and in the best shape I’ve been in for a while. I’m in a better space with my family. I could put it down to a few things. “I’ve been on tour for nine years. I know some weeks will be incredible and some will be shocking. I’m not on that rollercoaster life anymore where I really enjoy those highs and almost drown my sorrows with the lows.

Rafa Nadal Miami Open Hard Rock Stadium Kyrgios stuns Rublev

Comments

1000 characters

Kyrgios stuns Rublev in 52 minutes at Miami Open

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories