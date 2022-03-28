Kyrgios stuns Rublev in 52 minutes at Miami Open

MIAMI: Nick Kyrgios stressed Friday he’s at peace with himself after a day where both sides of the Australian’s character come into sharp focus at the ATP and WTA Miami Open.

Hours before he wowed Hard Rock Stadium with a ruthless 52-minute demolition of seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev to reach the third round, the enigmatic world number 102 was fined $25,000 by the ATP following a stormy defeat to Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The 26 year-old Aussie was fined $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after hurling his racket near a ball boy and $5,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios, prone to emotional outbursts and controversial actions on court, remains among the sport’s most exciting talents when he plays as he did to eliminate the Russian.

Watching American Jenson Brooskby lose the plot on Thursday and throw his racket in similar fashion struck a chord with the Australian star, who next faces Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

“I am at peace with everything off the court,” Kyrgios told AFP afterwards.

“I am in the right mindset. It’s just one match. I was lucky to get through the first round and today I played great. “I’ve had the biggest pre-season ever. I’ve trained hard and in the best shape I’ve been in for a while. I’m in a better space with my family. I could put it down to a few things. “I’ve been on tour for nine years. I know some weeks will be incredible and some will be shocking. I’m not on that rollercoaster life anymore where I really enjoy those highs and almost drown my sorrows with the lows.