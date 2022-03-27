ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
China to provide 2,000 tons of rice as emergency aid to Sri Lanka

APP 27 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China decides to provide 2,000 tons of rice as emergency food aid to Sri Lanka, Chinese media reported.

The donation, which was valued at about US$ 2.5 million (including freight cost), was made at the request of the Sri Lankan government upon its current difficulty of food shortage in the island country, according to the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

As the continuously raging COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatically changing international situation have further worsened the global food shortage and shipping capacity, the technical teams from both countries will work closely to finalize the production and shipment arrangements, and deliver the aid to Sri Lanka at an early date, said the embassy.

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka and the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact, the Chinese embassy said the two countries have traditionally helped each other and shared weal and woe.

China will continue to support Sri Lanka’s social and economic development within its capacity, it added.

