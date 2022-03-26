KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.168 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,802.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.180 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.630 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.939 billion), Silver (PKR 1.053 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 832.775 million), DJ (PKR 631.503 million), Natural Gas (PKR 329.203 million), Platinum (PKR 227.765 million), Copper (PKR 149.467 million), Japan Equity (PKR 106.581 million) and SP 500 (PKR 87.808 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022