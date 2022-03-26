Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 25, 2022).
26 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,551.15
High: 43,686.35
Low: 43,375.38
Net Change: 28.60
Volume (000): 68,444
Value (000): 3,246,222
Makt Cap (000) 1,760,530,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,885.75
NET CH. (+) 48.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,168.87
NET CH. (+) 7.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,788.18
NET CH. (+) 34.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,618.80
NET CH. (+) 0.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,712.57
NET CH. (-) 22.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,384.16
NET CH. (-) 23.60
------------------------------------
As on: 25-March-2022
====================================
