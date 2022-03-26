KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,551.15 High: 43,686.35 Low: 43,375.38 Net Change: 28.60 Volume (000): 68,444 Value (000): 3,246,222 Makt Cap (000) 1,760,530,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,885.75 NET CH. (+) 48.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,168.87 NET CH. (+) 7.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,788.18 NET CH. (+) 34.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,618.80 NET CH. (+) 0.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,712.57 NET CH. (-) 22.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,384.16 NET CH. (-) 23.60 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-March-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

