WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 25, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Mar-22 23-Mar-22 22-Mar-22 21-Mar-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113926 0.11377 0.113958 0.113721 Euro 0.796571 0.79685 0.799029 0.798769 Japanese yen 0.005985 0.0059856 0.0060401 - U.K. pound 0.957983 0.957816 0.958306 0.951098 U.S. dollar 0.725607 0.725398 0.724809 0.723654 Algerian dinar 0.005082 0.005087 0.005075 0.0050814 Australian dollar 0.542246 0.541074 0.535924 0.535793 Botswana pula 0.062983 0.0629645 0.062551 0.0624513 Brazilian real 0.150976 0.148958 0.147313 0.145722 Brunei dollar 0.53432 0.534639 0.533615 0.533668 Canadian dollar 0.578403 0.577041 0.575794 0.574648 Chilean peso 0.000913 0.0009145 0.0009077 0.0009021 Czech koruna 0.032221 0.0323882 - 0.0323551 Danish krone 0.107071 0.107131 0.107393 0.107346 Indian rupee 0.009505 0.0095213 0.0094894 0.0095049 Israeli New Shekel 0.225274 0.224512 - 0.223419 Korean won 0.000598 0.0005939 0.0005972 0.0005975 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38608 2.38539 2.38346 2.38162 Malaysian ringgit 0.17166 0.171916 0.172021 0.172299 Mauritian rupee 0.016339 0.0164164 0.0163919 0.0164136 Mexican peso 0.036044 0.0359464 0.0357433 - New Zealand dollar 0.505676 0.50495 0.498089 0.500551 Norwegian krone - - - - Omani rial 1.88714 1.8866 1.88507 1.88207 Peruvian sol 0.192618 0.192308 0.191342 - Philippine peso 0.013855 0.0138363 0.0138415 0.0138271 Polish zloty 0.167538 0.169596 0.169665 0.170496 Qatari riyal 0.199343 0.199285 0.199123 0.198806 Russian ruble 0.007555 0.0070317 0.0069644 0.0069129 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193495 0.193439 0.193282 0.192974 Singapore dollar 0.53432 0.534639 0.533615 0.533668 South African rand 0.0489325 0.0488564 - - Swedish krona 0.077109 0.0768251 0.0764768 0.0767387 Swiss franc 0.77951 0.775951 - 0.777537 Thai baht 0.021564 0.0216253 0.0215512 0.0216268 Trinidadian dollar 0.107049 0.107174 0.107132 0.107086 U.A.E. dirham 0.197578 0.197522 0.197361 0.197047 Uruguayan peso 0.017364 0.01725 0.0171261 0.0170179 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022