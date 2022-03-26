WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 25, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Mar-22 23-Mar-22 22-Mar-22 21-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113926 0.11377 0.113958 0.113721
Euro 0.796571 0.79685 0.799029 0.798769
Japanese yen 0.005985 0.0059856 0.0060401 -
U.K. pound 0.957983 0.957816 0.958306 0.951098
U.S. dollar 0.725607 0.725398 0.724809 0.723654
Algerian dinar 0.005082 0.005087 0.005075 0.0050814
Australian dollar 0.542246 0.541074 0.535924 0.535793
Botswana pula 0.062983 0.0629645 0.062551 0.0624513
Brazilian real 0.150976 0.148958 0.147313 0.145722
Brunei dollar 0.53432 0.534639 0.533615 0.533668
Canadian dollar 0.578403 0.577041 0.575794 0.574648
Chilean peso 0.000913 0.0009145 0.0009077 0.0009021
Czech koruna 0.032221 0.0323882 - 0.0323551
Danish krone 0.107071 0.107131 0.107393 0.107346
Indian rupee 0.009505 0.0095213 0.0094894 0.0095049
Israeli New Shekel 0.225274 0.224512 - 0.223419
Korean won 0.000598 0.0005939 0.0005972 0.0005975
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38608 2.38539 2.38346 2.38162
Malaysian ringgit 0.17166 0.171916 0.172021 0.172299
Mauritian rupee 0.016339 0.0164164 0.0163919 0.0164136
Mexican peso 0.036044 0.0359464 0.0357433 -
New Zealand dollar 0.505676 0.50495 0.498089 0.500551
Norwegian krone - - - -
Omani rial 1.88714 1.8866 1.88507 1.88207
Peruvian sol 0.192618 0.192308 0.191342 -
Philippine peso 0.013855 0.0138363 0.0138415 0.0138271
Polish zloty 0.167538 0.169596 0.169665 0.170496
Qatari riyal 0.199343 0.199285 0.199123 0.198806
Russian ruble 0.007555 0.0070317 0.0069644 0.0069129
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193495 0.193439 0.193282 0.192974
Singapore dollar 0.53432 0.534639 0.533615 0.533668
South African rand 0.0489325 0.0488564 - -
Swedish krona 0.077109 0.0768251 0.0764768 0.0767387
Swiss franc 0.77951 0.775951 - 0.777537
Thai baht 0.021564 0.0216253 0.0215512 0.0216268
Trinidadian dollar 0.107049 0.107174 0.107132 0.107086
U.A.E. dirham 0.197578 0.197522 0.197361 0.197047
Uruguayan peso 0.017364 0.01725 0.0171261 0.0170179
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
