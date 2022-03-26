ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 26 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 25, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Mar-22      23-Mar-22      22-Mar-22      21-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.113926        0.11377       0.113958       0.113721
Euro                             0.796571        0.79685       0.799029       0.798769
Japanese yen                     0.005985      0.0059856      0.0060401              -
U.K. pound                       0.957983       0.957816       0.958306       0.951098
U.S. dollar                      0.725607       0.725398       0.724809       0.723654
Algerian dinar                   0.005082       0.005087       0.005075      0.0050814
Australian dollar                0.542246       0.541074       0.535924       0.535793
Botswana pula                    0.062983      0.0629645       0.062551      0.0624513
Brazilian real                   0.150976       0.148958       0.147313       0.145722
Brunei dollar                     0.53432       0.534639       0.533615       0.533668
Canadian dollar                  0.578403       0.577041       0.575794       0.574648
Chilean peso                     0.000913      0.0009145      0.0009077      0.0009021
Czech koruna                     0.032221      0.0323882              -      0.0323551
Danish krone                     0.107071       0.107131       0.107393       0.107346
Indian rupee                     0.009505      0.0095213      0.0094894      0.0095049
Israeli New Shekel               0.225274       0.224512              -       0.223419
Korean won                       0.000598      0.0005939      0.0005972      0.0005975
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38608        2.38539        2.38346        2.38162
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17166       0.171916       0.172021       0.172299
Mauritian rupee                  0.016339      0.0164164      0.0163919      0.0164136
Mexican peso                     0.036044      0.0359464      0.0357433              -
New Zealand dollar               0.505676        0.50495       0.498089       0.500551
Norwegian krone                         -              -              -              -
Omani rial                        1.88714         1.8866        1.88507        1.88207
Peruvian sol                     0.192618       0.192308       0.191342              -
Philippine peso                  0.013855      0.0138363      0.0138415      0.0138271
Polish zloty                     0.167538       0.169596       0.169665       0.170496
Qatari riyal                     0.199343       0.199285       0.199123       0.198806
Russian ruble                    0.007555      0.0070317      0.0069644      0.0069129
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193495       0.193439       0.193282       0.192974
Singapore dollar                  0.53432       0.534639       0.533615       0.533668
South African rand              0.0489325      0.0488564              -              -
Swedish krona                    0.077109      0.0768251      0.0764768      0.0767387
Swiss franc                       0.77951       0.775951              -       0.777537
Thai baht                        0.021564      0.0216253      0.0215512      0.0216268
Trinidadian dollar               0.107049       0.107174       0.107132       0.107086
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197578       0.197522       0.197361       0.197047
Uruguayan peso                   0.017364        0.01725      0.0171261      0.0170179
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories