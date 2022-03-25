Aeon & Trisl again set benchmark by consecutively winning top position

KARACHI: Aeon & Trisl, is a multinational real estate brokerage firm with headquarter in Dubai, UAE and regional offices in London, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore, Gujrat & Islamabad. The company was started in 2008 from Dubai and now has more than 350+ employees and 7 offices across the globe.

The company is recognized by several prestigious achievements in year 2022 by various developers this includes Dubai Land Department Award, Emaar Diamond Broker Awards 2021, Nakheel Diamond Club Award 2021 & ARY Laguna Annual Broker Awards 2021.

2022 was a game changing year for the company when in an Annual Award Ceremony for Brokers and Valuators organized by Dubai Land Department, Aeon & Trisl’s Group CEO Saleem Karsaz was ranked highest amongst 6000+ brokers. This is considered as the highest recognition in UAE Real Estate yet and the first Pakistani to achieve such a milestone.

On 6th March 2022, Dubai’s top leading real estate Aeon & Trisl was recognized by Nakheel as one of the top brokers of Nakheel’s Diamond Clubyear 2021 which was presented to Aeon & Trisl Group CEO Saleem Karsaz.

Saleem’s dedication to his business, team of agents and his service within the real estate community helped him stand out amongst other realtors across the world.

