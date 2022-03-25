ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,528 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aeon & Trisl again set benchmark by consecutively winning top position

Press Release 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Aeon & Trisl, is a multinational real estate brokerage firm with headquarter in Dubai, UAE and regional offices in London, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore, Gujrat & Islamabad. The company was started in 2008 from Dubai and now has more than 350+ employees and 7 offices across the globe.

The company is recognized by several prestigious achievements in year 2022 by various developers this includes Dubai Land Department Award, Emaar Diamond Broker Awards 2021, Nakheel Diamond Club Award 2021 & ARY Laguna Annual Broker Awards 2021.

2022 was a game changing year for the company when in an Annual Award Ceremony for Brokers and Valuators organized by Dubai Land Department, Aeon & Trisl’s Group CEO Saleem Karsaz was ranked highest amongst 6000+ brokers. This is considered as the highest recognition in UAE Real Estate yet and the first Pakistani to achieve such a milestone.

On 6th March 2022, Dubai’s top leading real estate Aeon & Trisl was recognized by Nakheel as one of the top brokers of Nakheel’s Diamond Clubyear 2021 which was presented to Aeon & Trisl Group CEO Saleem Karsaz.

Saleem’s dedication to his business, team of agents and his service within the real estate community helped him stand out amongst other realtors across the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

uae Dubai Aeon & Trisl eal estate brokerage firm

Comments

1000 characters

Aeon & Trisl again set benchmark by consecutively winning top position

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories