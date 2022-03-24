ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
Zelensky calls for unrestricted NATO military aid

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO on Thursday to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid, one month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us,” he told NATO representatives via video-link.

While thanking members of the Western military alliance for the defensive equipment provided so far, he appealed for offensive weapons.

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

“You can give us one percent of all your planes. One percent of your tanks. One percent!”

Zelensky also accused Russia of deploying phosphorus weapons, which spread a powder that ignites when in contact with oxygen and causes severe burns.

“This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again,” Zelensky said.

“The Alliance can once more prevent the death of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need.”

