PML-N’s ‘long march’ delayed till 26th

LAHORE: Although, the caravans of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have started from Karachi for its long march titled ‘Eliminate Inflation March’ for Islamabad, the PML-N caravan from Lahore is now scheduled to depart here on March 26 (Saturday) instead of Thursday (today).

From PML-N Secretariat at Model Town Lahore, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are scheduled to lead the march on Saturday. The participants of the march will address at 18 different points of the Punjab province on their way to Islamabad. There are speculations that the long march from Lahore may be abandoned.

As per earlier programme released by the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz will address the participants of the march at different points. The participants of the march will have an overnight stay on March 24 at Gujranwala for which necessary arrangements have been finalised by Khurram Dastgir and other party leaders. On March 25, the participants of the march will stay in Sara-i-Aalamgir while on March 26, they will reach Rawalpindi. After spending a night there, the participants would head towards Islamabad on March 27.

Just like male workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), female workers of the party are also participating in the march. In this connection, a rally was taken out in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore under the auspices of PML-N’s Women Wing in which female bike riders also participated.

The PML-N has prepared a truck for the long march. Maryam Nawaz will board the truck which have seating capacity with sofas and chairs for leaders. The truck is fully air-conditioned. Apart from special trucks, bullet proof vehicles of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will also accompany the convoy.

