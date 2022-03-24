ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N’s ‘long march’ delayed till 26th

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Although, the caravans of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have started from Karachi for its long march titled ‘Eliminate Inflation March’ for Islamabad, the PML-N caravan from Lahore is now scheduled to depart here on March 26 (Saturday) instead of Thursday (today).

From PML-N Secretariat at Model Town Lahore, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are scheduled to lead the march on Saturday. The participants of the march will address at 18 different points of the Punjab province on their way to Islamabad. There are speculations that the long march from Lahore may be abandoned.

As per earlier programme released by the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz will address the participants of the march at different points. The participants of the march will have an overnight stay on March 24 at Gujranwala for which necessary arrangements have been finalised by Khurram Dastgir and other party leaders. On March 25, the participants of the march will stay in Sara-i-Aalamgir while on March 26, they will reach Rawalpindi. After spending a night there, the participants would head towards Islamabad on March 27.

Just like male workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), female workers of the party are also participating in the march. In this connection, a rally was taken out in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore under the auspices of PML-N’s Women Wing in which female bike riders also participated.

The PML-N has prepared a truck for the long march. Maryam Nawaz will board the truck which have seating capacity with sofas and chairs for leaders. The truck is fully air-conditioned. Apart from special trucks, bullet proof vehicles of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will also accompany the convoy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz Hamza Shehbaz PMLN PMLN’s ‘long march’

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N’s ‘long march’ delayed till 26th

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories