ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

89 released from Punjab jails in response to President’s remission order

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: As many as 89 inmates have been released from Punjab jails following the announcement by President Dr Arif Alvi of granting 90 days of remission in sentences of prisoners imprisoned across the country to provide them relief on account of Pakistan Day celebrations.

“We have released 89 prisoners from jails across Punjab following the announcement of grating remission of 90 days in sentences of inmates convicted for various crimes, except those convicted for culpable homicide, drugs, espionage and terrorist acts,” said Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.

He said it is a traditional practice that the President on the advice of the Prime Minister grants remissions in the sentences of prisoners on national celebrations or in special cases. He said total 437 prisoners benefited from the remission announced by the President on Pakistan Day celebrations.

He disclosed that majority of the prisoners who benefited from the remission were from Central Jail Rawalpindi, popularly known as Adiala Jail, followed by Sialkot and Gujranwala District Jails.

The IG Prisons said the inmates were extremely happy on their release from jails and he advised them not to indulge themselves again in any criminal activity and strive to become a useful organ of society. “To mark the Pakistan Day, the jail authorities organised “Quran Khawani” and collectively prayed for the security and stability of the country,” he said, adding that national flags were also hoisted on every jail building.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistan Day celebrations Punjab jails President’s remission order

Comments

1000 characters

89 released from Punjab jails in response to President’s remission order

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories