89 released from Punjab jails in response to President’s remission order

LAHORE: As many as 89 inmates have been released from Punjab jails following the announcement by President Dr Arif Alvi of granting 90 days of remission in sentences of prisoners imprisoned across the country to provide them relief on account of Pakistan Day celebrations.

“We have released 89 prisoners from jails across Punjab following the announcement of grating remission of 90 days in sentences of inmates convicted for various crimes, except those convicted for culpable homicide, drugs, espionage and terrorist acts,” said Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.

He said it is a traditional practice that the President on the advice of the Prime Minister grants remissions in the sentences of prisoners on national celebrations or in special cases. He said total 437 prisoners benefited from the remission announced by the President on Pakistan Day celebrations.

He disclosed that majority of the prisoners who benefited from the remission were from Central Jail Rawalpindi, popularly known as Adiala Jail, followed by Sialkot and Gujranwala District Jails.

The IG Prisons said the inmates were extremely happy on their release from jails and he advised them not to indulge themselves again in any criminal activity and strive to become a useful organ of society. “To mark the Pakistan Day, the jail authorities organised “Quran Khawani” and collectively prayed for the security and stability of the country,” he said, adding that national flags were also hoisted on every jail building.

