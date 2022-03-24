Pakistan Day: BankIslami organises ‘Vintage & Classic Car Rally’

KARACHI: BankIslami organized the Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022 held in Lahore on the occasion of Pakistan Day, i.e., 23rd March. The annual celebratory rally held in commemoration of Youm-e-Pakistan, attracted unique and extraordinary vintage cars including Bentleys, Rolls Royce and a host of other vehicles from legendary manufacturers.

The rally was inaugurated by President Lahore Chapter of HMCP, whereas Rizwan Ata, Group Head-Distribution along with senior management of BankIslami was also present at the occasion.

Pakistan Day is celebrated with zeal and fervour across the country. It is marked with a national parade held in Islamabad along with a change of guard at various important places in different cities. The Vintage and Classic Car Rally brings together a host of vehicles owned by enthusiasts all over Pakistan showcasing a general love for cars amongst this group while highlighting the level of patriotism shared by the nation. The rally began at Liberty Market Parking and followed a route that covered many significant places in Lahore like LUMS, and Cavalry Ground ending at Raya Golf Resort.

Speaking at the occasion, BankIslami Representative, stated: “Youm-e-Pakistan is an annual celebration that Pakistanis hold dearly. At BankIslami, we continue to support ambitions, aspirations and initiatives that showcase our love towards this country. Supporting activities like the Vintage and Classic Car Rally provides us the opportunity to provide people with a chance to enjoy and experience the unique beauty that Pakistan houses in various shapes and forms.”