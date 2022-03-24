ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Pakistan Day: BankIslami organises ‘Vintage & Classic Car Rally’

Press Release 24 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami organized the Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022 held in Lahore on the occasion of Pakistan Day, i.e., 23rd March. The annual celebratory rally held in commemoration of Youm-e-Pakistan, attracted unique and extraordinary vintage cars including Bentleys, Rolls Royce and a host of other vehicles from legendary manufacturers.

The rally was inaugurated by President Lahore Chapter of HMCP, whereas Rizwan Ata, Group Head-Distribution along with senior management of BankIslami was also present at the occasion.

Pakistan Day is celebrated with zeal and fervour across the country. It is marked with a national parade held in Islamabad along with a change of guard at various important places in different cities. The Vintage and Classic Car Rally brings together a host of vehicles owned by enthusiasts all over Pakistan showcasing a general love for cars amongst this group while highlighting the level of patriotism shared by the nation. The rally began at Liberty Market Parking and followed a route that covered many significant places in Lahore like LUMS, and Cavalry Ground ending at Raya Golf Resort.

Speaking at the occasion, BankIslami Representative, stated: “Youm-e-Pakistan is an annual celebration that Pakistanis hold dearly. At BankIslami, we continue to support ambitions, aspirations and initiatives that showcase our love towards this country. Supporting activities like the Vintage and Classic Car Rally provides us the opportunity to provide people with a chance to enjoy and experience the unique beauty that Pakistan houses in various shapes and forms.”

