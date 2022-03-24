Youth urged to fully appreciate the vision of Quaid

KARACHI: The Board of Management (BoM), Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (Flagstaff House) – Institute of Nation Building on Wednesday organized a colourful Pakistan Day ceremony with resolve to inculcate the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of nation in the new generation.

The event began with National Anthem and Flag Hoisting, followed by beautiful patriotic songs by students representing three educational institutions - lda Rieu School, Jinnah Foundation School and Hamdard School.

Pakistan Day 1940 reminds the nation the struggles its forefathers went through in order to awaken the Muslims of subcontinent.

In his welcome address, Liaquat Merchant Senior Vice Chairman Board of Management Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Flagstaff House - Institute of Nation-Building said that historic 1940 Pakistan Resolution reminds us the struggle of our national heroes who laid the foundation of this great country.

He applauded students for presenting national patriotic songs, and said that the sense of patriotism amongst the youth is crucial for a prosperous future of Pakistan.

Merchant told the students that Jinnah advocated the role of women in every spheres of life. “You are the future leaders of this country. You have to respect your mothers, sisters, female teachers, etc. Your future lies in women working with you,” he advised students.

He said that March 23rd is one of the most important days in the history of Pakistan. The very concept of Pakistan, and its foundation was laid on this day.

Pakistan Resolution is the reason why we are living in an independent and sovereign nation, today.

Though, the word Pakistan does not appear in resolution, but areas for a separate Muslim nation were clearly mentioned, he said.

On this occasion, Nadira Panjwani launched a children book “Our Quaid” written by Amna Azfar.

Panjwani said this book has especially been written for children between 6 and 12 year of age. The purpose is to spread the message of Quaid-Azam amongst the children across the country.

She said Lahore Resolution was a defining moment of Pakistan. This resolution was actually an expression of thoughts of our heroes especially Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

Within 7 years after the passage of Lahore Resolution, the dream for a separate Muslim nation became true in the form of Pakistan. Freedom, identify, peace and liberty were the hallmark of this new nation but unfortunately we have missed most of our development goals.

She said despite challenges, Pakistan has a true potential to become a progressed and prosperous nation. “Pakistan deserve unconditional love, and respect from us,” she said.

Author Ameena Azfar presented the book the chief guest, Vice Admiral (R) Khalid Mir on this occasion.

She said Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader, and he was sincere and dedicated to his cause. Every one of us is supposed to have this quality to achieve success in life. She said that most of our students are used to study for just passing their examinations and that is why they lack conceptual clarity on issues, and so is the case with understanding Jinnah’s personality and his contributions.

“In order to enhance students’ interest, I have written this book in simple words,” she said.

In his concluding remarks and vote of thanks, Vice-Chairman Ikram Sehgal said it is wonderful to see patriotism among the students. We have seen three wars between Pakistan and India, and participated in them for the defence of the nation. The news generation is unfamiliar with a number of things that are attached to Quaid-e-Azam. We are making efforts to inculcate the awareness about the Quaid in the new generation, he said.

We are planning to build an underground parking facility, and an audio visual centre in the premises of this building.

Meanwhile, Liaqat Merchant told Business Recorder on the sidelines of the event that a detailed proposal has been submitted to heritage commission for the construction of parking facility and an audio visual centre, and the commission’s response is still awaited.

Since the building is the national heritage, we can not do anything without the due permission from the commission, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022