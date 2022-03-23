ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Event to be held in remembrance of Ghani Khan on 24th

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority is arranging an event on March 24 at Ghani Khan Dheri, Charsadda to pay tribute to the renowned Pashto poet and thinker Ghani Khan on his 26th anniversary.

The ceremony will be held at Ghani Dheri area, Ghani’s native village in Charsadda district. KPCTA is aimed and missioner towards the promotion and preservation of culture, Arts and tourism. In this regard the famous personality who contributed a wholehearted life to Pashto culture and especially literature are given prior importance.

The aim of the event is to pay tribute to Ghani Khan’s contributions to art, peace, literature and humanism while the ceremony will also elaborate the importance of his poetry and contribution to literature of Pashto language.

Well known Pashto poet and academician Professor Abaseen Yousafzai along with Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Prof. Dr. Waqar Ali Shah, Dr. Samiuddin, and Dr. Tanha will participate in the event.

Academia students, Local elders, officials and followers and fans of Ghani Khan Poetry are also expected to attend the event.

Ghani Khan, also called the “Mad Philosopher”, whose poetic depth, uniqueness, individuality, diversity, and imaginative colorfulness are matchless self-indulging traits only owned by him.

