ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Collection of tax demands, arrears nosedive: FBR data reveals lethargy of its taxmen

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: There is a massive decrease of 47.3 percent in collection of tax demands and recovery of income tax arrears during the first half of 2021-22 by the tax machinery when compared with same period of 2020-21.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report for 2021-22 revealed that the FBR has collected Rs20.252 billion from recovery of income tax arrears and creation of tax demands during July-December (2021-22) against Rs38 billion in July-December (2020-21), reflecting a decrease of 47.3 percent.

The break-up revealed that the recovery of income tax arrears witnessed a decrease of 31.9 percent whereas collection from current demands showed a decrease of 62.5 percent during the period under review.

The recovery of tax arrears and collection from income tax demands reflects the actual efforts of the tax machinery in recovery of due amount of taxes. As compared to previous fiscal year, there is a decrease of 47.3 percent in recovery of tax demands and income tax arrears during first half of 2021-22.

The collection on demand as a whole and it’s both components witness decline during the first half of the 2021-22. This was primarily because of the FBR policy of providing maximum facilitation to the business community and furnishing conducive business environment for greater economic growth. The collection from current demands declined by 62.5 percent, while the collection of arrear demand decreased by 31.9 percent.

Major part of income tax comes from withholding taxes, whereas, CoD shares around two percent.

The second component is the voluntary payments, which has shown a good progress with 18.1 percent growth during July-December (2021-22).

The payment with returns has recorded a very healthy growth of around 48 percent and advance tax by 11.7 percent.

This is reflective of the greater confidence shown by the business community in the FBR’s facilitation initiatives, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Collection of tax demands recovery of income tax arrears FBR’s facilitation initiatives

Comments

1000 characters

Collection of tax demands, arrears nosedive: FBR data reveals lethargy of its taxmen

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories