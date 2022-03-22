ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

BR Web Desk 22 Mar, 2022

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday in a training aircraft crash in Peshawar, Aaj News reported.

Initial reports suggest PAF's Mashak training aircraft crashed at the Peoples Colony Warsak area of Peshawar during a routine training mission.

Following the incident, rescue teams and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site of the crash.

A board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Last year, two pilots embraced martyrdom after a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachen in Gilgit-Baltistan's (GB) Ghanche district.

Two similar incidents of aircraft crashes were also reported in August 2021.

