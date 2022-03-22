ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.2%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.28%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.99%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.59%)
TRG 71.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.21%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
YOUW 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
BR100 4,302 Increased By 5.2 (0.12%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 137.9 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,276 Increased By 45.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,518 Increased By 23.3 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Nikkei extends gains to sixth session as energy, financial stocks rise

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, posting its best winning run since September, as stronger oil prices lifted energy shares and financials gained on higher global bond yields.

The Nikkei closed 1.48% higher at 27,224.11, after touching its highest since Feb. 17. Earlier in the month, it had dipped to a 16-month low of 24,681.74.

Oil explorers led the advance with an 8.21% jump, followed by the insurance sector, which climbed 4.74% on gains in US Treasury yields. The banking sector rose 3.33%.

Oil and gas company Inpex was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, soaring 8.63%.

Mitsubishi Corp, which is engaged in energy among its many businesses, was next with a 6.89% rally, followed by peer Mitsui & Co, rising 6.32%.

The broader Topix gained 1.28% to 1,933.74, and marked a sixth straight winning session.

“There’s momentum building as investors continue to buy back stocks, but there’s also a sense of caution starting to emerge about the speed of the rally,” said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

“In times like these especially, you need to keep your eyes out for news on Ukraine and other sources of major uncertainty.”

Chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei’s biggest support in terms of index points, with a 1.92% advance. Phone company KDDI rose 2.54%.

Soy sauce maker Kikkoman was the biggest loser on the day, sliding 6.72%. Nisshin Group, a maker of cup noodle, fell 1.81%.

Tokyo stocks

