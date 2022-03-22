Markets
Australian shares set to open higher, NZ sheds
22 Mar, 2022
Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in local energy stocks as European Union nations mull a Russian oil ban, while mining stocks could rise on firm commodity prices.
The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 37.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2127 GMT.
