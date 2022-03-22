Australian shares set to open higher, NZ sheds

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in local energy stocks as European Union nations mull a Russian oil ban, while mining stocks could rise on firm commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, a 37.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2127 GMT.