ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-11.23%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.58%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.99%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.66%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,889 Decreased By -157.3 (-1.05%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,521 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday to touch their highest in more than a month, lifted by mining stocks, as worries eased after a Russian bond payment averted a historic sovereign default, although gains were capped by energy and gold sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,340.00, as of 2355 GMT - its highest level since Feb. 17.

The benchmark also rose for a fourth consecutive session.

The Russian finance ministry had announced on Thursday it had sent funds to cover $117 million in coupon payments on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds that were due last week.

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Global markets also continued to digest the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike last week and its aggressive plan for further increases to combat soaring inflation.

Australian miners added 0.7% in their fourth straight day of gains, as iron ore prices scaled a one-week high on Friday. Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group rose 0.4%-1.7%.

Financials advanced 0.3%, with the country’s four largest lenders rising between 0.9% and 0.5%.

Technology stocks tracked their US peers higher to climb 3.6%, their highest level since Feb. 10.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumped 9%, while Xero, and WiseTech Global climbed 4.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks, meanwhile, shed 0.3% after oil prices posted a second straight weekly loss despite settling higher on Friday.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos were down 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks dropped 1.9% as demand for the safe-haven metal was hit by hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the fallout from a US interest rate hike.

Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining fell 1.7% and 2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,186.92.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories