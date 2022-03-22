ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TPLP 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
TREET 30.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.76%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 14,961 Increased By 65.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 43,335 Increased By 105.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,547 Increased By 53.2 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Indonesia aims to cut 2022 bond issuance by at least 100 trln rupiah

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

JAKARTA: Indonesia will try to reduce its 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.97 billion) to better manage its fiscal deficit funding tools amid rising global market uncertainty, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Last year we have reduced our bond issuance, our deficit that was previously 1,000 trillion rupiah was cut to around 800 trillion rupiah,” Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on a CNBC Indonesia talkshow.

Two migrants dead, 26 missing in Indonesia boat accident

“This year we will reduce further. Recently we’ve calculated at least we can cut by 100 trillion rupiah, maybe more,” she added.

