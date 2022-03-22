Indonesia aims to cut 2022 bond issuance by at least 100 trln rupiah

JAKARTA: Indonesia will try to reduce its 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.97 billion) to better manage its fiscal deficit funding tools amid rising global market uncertainty, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Last year we have reduced our bond issuance, our deficit that was previously 1,000 trillion rupiah was cut to around 800 trillion rupiah,” Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on a CNBC Indonesia talkshow.

“This year we will reduce further. Recently we’ve calculated at least we can cut by 100 trillion rupiah, maybe more,” she added.