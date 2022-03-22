ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
Dengue larva: Chances of germination low despite prevailing moisture content in wind

Hamid Waleed 22 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: A drop in temperature has ignited germination of mosquito larva in grassy areas and there are also signs of dengue larva due to high moisture content in the wind, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM).

The departmental sources said the dengue larva used to germinate from the 1st of March to the middle of it traditionally, but the advent of heat wave in early March had delayed germination this year. However, they added, the heat wave would minimize the chance of dengue larva’s germination despite the prevailing moisture in the air.

It may be noted that high content of moisture has dropped maximum temperature to 33 degree Celsius from earlier 37C. However, the actual feel was yet higher despite a drop in mercury. Mainly dry weather is likely to persist until the first week of April when two rain-fed systems of westerly waves are being deducted by the department.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said the element of pleasant weather has been a missing link during the month of March due to the eruption of heat wave. At present, they added, harvesting of the wheat crop is in full swing in the province of Sindh, which used to start by the 1st of April earlier. However, it has started in the last week of March this year and naked land would be exposed to the sun heat once wheat crop is removed both in Sindh and South Punjab.

Accordingly, the southerly wind would bring more heat to the upper part of the country that would add to the prevailing dryness and further increase to the temperature. This phenomenon was exclusive to the middle of April earlier, he said.

It is worth noting that the temperature was quite normal by the start of the month of March, which rose abnormally by the middle of the month. The temperature was 24.5c on the 1st of March, which was recorded at 34C by the middle of the month. So far as the minimum temperature is concerned, it was 11.2C on the 1st of March and it was reached 18.3C on the 15th of the month.

The temperature has increased both on the maximum and minimum side, which has badly affected the advent of spring season, as a pleasant feel of weather has disappeared with increase in temperatures. There is no moderate feel of weather in the month of March this year. Instead, it was giving a feel of the hot spell normally linked with the month of April.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

