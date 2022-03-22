Preparations in full swing for D-Chowk public gathering: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said the D-Chowk would prove to be a “small venue” for what he described would be the “biggest rally in the history of Pakistan”.

He said this on Twitter, whereas, addressing a news conference earlier, he said the preparations are in full swing for the party’s public gathering to be held at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said the entire nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan at this critical juncture.

He said the prime minister will also make a historic speech at the gathering where he will present his future strategy.

