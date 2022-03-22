Filing presidential reference in SC no surrender: governor

LAHORE: Supporting the government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for clarification of Article 63 on the issue of floor-crossing, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that elected members of the assembly on party tickets will not vote against the Prime Minister.

While addressing the convocation of Lahore College for Women University and talking to media, the governor said, “It should be clear what penalty will be meted out to those who are involved in floor-crossing; it is the responsibility of the opposition to complete 172 votes to make the no-confidence motion a success.”

The governor maintained that filing presidential reference in the Supreme Court on the issue of floor-crossing of members of the Assembly is not surrender but is a constitutional and democratic right of the government. The apex court must clarify once and for all that if a member is found involved in floor crossing, how long will he be disqualified and what will be the penalty for him, he added.

Replying to a question about no-trust motion, the governor said, “It is the responsibility of the opposition to get 172 votes for its approval. As far as the members of the Assembly of PTI are concerned, there is no doubt that these members have a constitutional, legal and moral obligation to vote according to the party policy and not to support any other party.”

Chaudhry Sarwar welcomed the holding of OIC conference in Pakistan and said there will be important consultations and decisions on issues, including Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan.

Addressing the convocation, the governor said, “I firmly believe that the dream of development of Pakistan cannot be realized without participation of women in the journey of development. Educated women must come forward in practical work.”

The governor also conferred the honorary degree of Doctorate on Noshina Mubarak, a member of the British Parliament, and also distributed awards among the position holder students.

