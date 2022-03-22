Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
22 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 21, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32871 0.07929 0.32871 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44657 0.39657 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.93400 0.82600 0.94814 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.28757 1.13057 1.28757 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.78643 1.59600 1.78643 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
