ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Indian shares kick off week with 1% fall as oil prices climb

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended nearly 1% lower on Monday after making sizeable gains the previous week, weighed down by losses in bank stocks, while a surge in oil prices stoked inflation fears.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.98% lower at 17,117.60, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.99% to end at 57,292.49. The market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Both the indexes added about 4% last week, helped by a pullback in oil prices, further easing of COVID-19 curbs in the country and hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

However, oil prices on Monday rose above $110 a barrel amid tight supplies and as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo.

Indian shares end week 4% higher on financials boost, Fed hike

A jump in oil prices is a setback for India, the world’s third biggest consumer and importer of oil. The government has not hiked domestic prices so far.

Investor sentiment was also soured after global markets slipped as the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragged on with little progress in peace talks.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.13% after two consecutive sessions of gains, while the Nifty Auto Index lost 1.21%.

However, Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 3.2%, though it gave up most of the gains. The company’s majority-owner Suzuki Motor unveiled plans to invest $1.37 billion in its India factory to make electric vehicles and batteries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also announced plans to invest $42 billion in India over five years.

The Nifty Pharma Index gained as much as 1.50% earlier in the day after 19 Indian generic drugmakers, including Sun Pharma and Cipla, received a license to make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc’s highly effective COVID-19 antiviral pill.

