People have shown PM Imran the 'red card': Maryam Nawaz

  • PML-N Vice-President says four years enough to judge a person on performance
BR Web Desk 21 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should know that people have shown him 'the red card', stressing that the premier's recent remarks are indicating that he has accepted defeat before the no-confidence motion is presented in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the PML-N leader stressed that "four years are sufficient to show the performance of a person".

"The PM is aware that no one will come to his rescue now that he has lost the game," Maryam added.

She continued that the PM was badmouthing the opposition in his speeches. "He sounds defeated."

Shehbaz terms PM’s speech ‘admission of defeat’

While talking about the no-confidence motion, the PML-N vice-president said that the PM is "the victim of his own arrogance", saying that he is the one paying visits to people with one or two seats.

Maryam said that "only God knows who will be elected as the new PM but for PML-N it will be Shehbaz Sharif".

Her remarks come as the political atmosphere charges up ahead of the NA session. On Sunday, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser convened the session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25, giving momentum to the opposition's attempt to oust the premier.

The session will convene at 11am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly.

Under Article 54 of the Constitution, the speaker is required to summon a session of the National Assembly within 14 days after receiving a requisition from the opposition.

Since the opposition submitted it on March 8, the session was required to be summoned by March 21. However, the government has argued that the session can be delayed if circumstances permit.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan no confidence move

