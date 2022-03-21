Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street on Friday and helped by a likely rise in local miners on strong iron ore prices, while a fall in gold stocks on easing safe-haven demand could cap gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 28.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.

Australia shares jump to 1-month high after Fed rate hike

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was broadly unchanged in early trade by 21:29 GMT.