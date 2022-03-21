ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-10.97%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.41%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.93%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.57%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 14,886 Decreased By -159.5 (-1.06%)
KSE100 43,314 Decreased By -36.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Mar 21, 2022
Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street on Friday and helped by a likely rise in local miners on strong iron ore prices, while a fall in gold stocks on easing safe-haven demand could cap gains.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 28.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.

Australia shares jump to 1-month high after Fed rate hike

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was broadly unchanged in early trade by 21:29 GMT.

