ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-21.93%)
TREET 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.6%)
UNITY 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,558 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 43,892 Decreased By -84 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,875 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.84%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares jump to 1-month high after Fed rate hike

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Australian shares climbed to a one-month high on Thursday, aided by gains in financial and mining stocks, after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates as expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 1% to 7,250.8, gaining for the second consecutive day.

The Fed announced on Wednesday a quarter-percentage point increase in its benchmark policy rate for the first time since 2018 and forecast seven rate hikes for the year, in a bid to contain rising price pressures.

“I think the Fed has now started to take inflation seriously, even if it may seem like it’s behind the curve,” said Henry Jennings, a senior investment adviser at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

“Effectively, the globe is still in stimulus mode despite inflation at elevated levels. It remains to be seen how the rate hikes pan out.”

New talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine outside of NATO lifted hope for a potential breakthrough after three weeks of war, which augured well for investor sentiment.

In Australia, financials, which account for nearly a third of the benchmark, firmed 1% to hit their highest since early January, with the ‘Big Four’ banks rising in the range of 1.3% to 1.6%.

Miners rose 1.3% in their best session since March 7, as iron ore prices jumped in China on hopes of additional stimulus to combat the economic fallout caused by an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd firmed 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Technology stocks were also among the gainers, climbing 3.6%, after their US peers closed higher overnight.

In other news, Australia’s February unemployment rate hit its lowest since 2008, adding pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to follow the Fed’s way.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to 11,999.0.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares jump to 1-month high after Fed rate hike

PSX website down due to technical issues

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

KE approaches Tarin for payment of receivables

Read more stories