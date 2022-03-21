ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
OIC-FMs moot being held for Taliban, not Pakistan: Bilawal

NNI 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said OIC CFM session is being held for Taliban, not Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said participants coming to Islamabad to attend the OIC CFM session are our guests, but the session is not being held for Pakistan, but the Taliban.

He alleged that PM Imran Khan has dented the country’s foreign policy and disturbed the ties with the Muslim world. “Imran Khan, you are acting like an Afghanistan FM,” Bilawal was quoted as saying in his press conference.

The PPP chairman said PM Imran is running away from the no-confidence motion as he already knew about his defeat from the outset.

The speaker of the National Assembly did not hold the session 14 days after the requisition was passed, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan says the NA speaker should hold a session after 14 days.

He went on to criticise the PM, saying that he has “violated the Constitution of Pakistan”, and that the NA speaker failed to follow the rules. Talking about the Parliament Lodges incident, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government initiated it by attacking the lawmakers and their lodges before arresting them.

“When the MNAs moved to the Sindh House after the Parliamentary Lodges incident, the PM started a propaganda against them and PTI workers attacked,” he added.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Taliban OIC FMs moot

